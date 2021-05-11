$0.29 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.