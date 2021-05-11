$0.26 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

