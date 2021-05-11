-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.35 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

