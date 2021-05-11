-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,520. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

