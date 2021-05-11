-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

