-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.