-$0.07 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NDRA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 476,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,648. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

