Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $697.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.58 million. Zynga posted sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,070,959. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -352.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,606 shares of company stock worth $9,617,880. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

