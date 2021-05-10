Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $55.00 at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,160,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

