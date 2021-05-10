Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,706 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.32% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $48,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 193.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.42. 7,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.70 and its 200-day moving average is $285.40. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

