Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

