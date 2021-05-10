Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $72.20 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 97.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $72,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.37. 19,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $396.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.