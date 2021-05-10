Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44.85 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 76,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in 3M by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in 3M by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,071. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

