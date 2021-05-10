Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $211.80 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,640 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $211,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $879.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

