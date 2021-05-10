ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 50.1% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $91,258.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.