ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,645,190 shares of company stock valued at $137,160,489 over the last ninety days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

