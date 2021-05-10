Zoom Telephonics (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%.

MINM opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.24. Zoom Telephonics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

