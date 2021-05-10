Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.63. 52,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

