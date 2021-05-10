Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.36.
ZG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,410,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.