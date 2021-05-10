Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.36.

ZG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,410,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

