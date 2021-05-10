Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

