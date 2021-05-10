Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,224,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after buying an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

