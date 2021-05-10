Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $813,885.81

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $813,885.81 and approximately $80,835.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00250696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $701.79 or 0.01186988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00768686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,215.59 or 1.00156087 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

