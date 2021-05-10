Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $253,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

