Zacks Investment Research Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

