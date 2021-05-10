Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

