Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAC. Truist boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.50.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $241.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

