Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.