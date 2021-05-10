Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

