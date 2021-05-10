Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 209,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

