Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 209,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.