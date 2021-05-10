Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $949.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.49. 158,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,859. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

