Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

EW stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

