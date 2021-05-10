Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

