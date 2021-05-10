Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SFL reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

