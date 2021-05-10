Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $767.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $825.80 million. ScanSource posted sales of $744.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

