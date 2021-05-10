Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 26,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The company has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

