Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

