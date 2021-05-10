Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $104.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

