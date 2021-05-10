Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,449. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

