Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

AtriCure stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 264,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,189. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,850,540. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

