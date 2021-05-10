Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 335,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Atlas by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas by 371.6% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 122,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atlas by 81.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

