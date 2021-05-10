Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $897.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the lowest is $834.78 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $588.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. 1,983,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $1,797,040. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

