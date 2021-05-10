Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of RF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 79,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,201. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

