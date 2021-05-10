Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Materion posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 76,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Materion has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

