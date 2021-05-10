Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 626,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.