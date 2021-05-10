Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post sales of $152.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.44 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $119.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $680.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $847.38 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of COUP traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $234.53. 837,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

