Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after buying an additional 979,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after buying an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

