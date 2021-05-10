Zacks: Analysts Expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 1,722,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

