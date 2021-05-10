Zacks: Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.