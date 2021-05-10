Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $11.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

