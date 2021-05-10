Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:AA traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. 174,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

