Zacks: Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.47. 392,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,641. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

